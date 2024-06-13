Is PRS going to start making relic guitars? Mark Tremonti says they’ve “talked about” doing a “beaten up” replica of one of his instruments

Could a beaten up PRS Mark Tremonti signature be on the cards? According to the Creed guitarist, he is often in talks with the brand about a range of different gear ideas.

PRS have never released a relic model, and there’s not many second hand worn-in models floating about either. Most owners of a shiny PRS will tell you they want to keep it that way, as many sit at a price point of four figures, or within the high hundreds.

However, Tremonti has been firing a lot of ideas at the brand, including a worn version of his Charcoal Burst SE model or further signature baritone models, which were previously launched as a limited collection in 2016.

“I think it would be good to do another line of baritones,” he tells Guitar World in its new print edition. “When we did that in the past, they sold out quickly and people missed out. I’m spitballing here, but we’ve also talked out doing a limited run of MT 100s with hand-painted Joe Fenton art.

“A 50-watt combo could be good. We’ve also talked about doing replicas of my Charcoal Burst with the Dimebag sticker – beaten up so they look like mine. We’re always discussing things,” he explains.

Guitar.com tried out the ​​PRS S2 Vela Satin earlier this month and rated it 9/10. First launched nine years ago, this new version provides subtle updates that make it the best version of the Vela yet.

You can catch Mark Tremonti on tour with Creed this year. The band are due to head out on the road in July, with shows wrapping up in December.

