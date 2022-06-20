Check out Jack White’s unique Fender Custom Shop Telecaster fretless bass

Jack White has demonstrated an interesting Fender fretless Telecaster bass that he has taken on tour, which was designed by him and built by the Fender Custom Shop.

In a video on Instagram, the guitarist showed off the custom-designed axe that was built by Fender Custom Shop master builder Chip Ellis and Fender pickup designer Tim Shaw.

Using a Jaco Pastorius fretless bass to record his most recent album, Heaven Alive, White was inspired to design his own fretless bass that could be taken with him on tour.

Advertisement

“I really love it, it’s like a challenge to play, to know where to put your fingers exactly to be in tune.”

While it’s still in its “road testing” phase, White explains that it has pop-up pots which act as a pickup selector and allows him to bypass the pots completely and go straight to the output jack without going through any of the pots.

Donning the classic telecaster bridge covers, White has ensured that there is enough room to perform a palm mute while still playing, by pushing the pick-ups as far apart as possible.

Jack White has recently come forward to share his views about the future of music listening, stating that he wasn’t interested in White Stripes NFTs, and instead has revealed that he listens to 90 per cent of his music digitally while noting that streaming is a venue for artist discovery.

Praising musical communities on platforms like TikTok and Soundcloud, he has described them as having an almost “neighbourhood feel”, but admits that “if vinyl hadn’t blown up over the last few years, it would be a lot more dire.”