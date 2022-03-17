Jackson’s Concept Series are modern electrics with custom shop specs and more affordable price tags

Jackson has announced the Concept Series, consisting of four new electric guitar models said to offer custom shop specifications at accessible prices.

READ MORE: The mystery of the Gibson Les Paul Silverburst

The guitars, designed with pro players in mind, each feature multi-laminate, graphite reinforced necks and other features sure to entice modern metal players in particular. Let’s dive into the new models.

Jackson Concept Series Rhoads RR24 HS, White with Black Pinstripes

Coming in a white finish with black pinstripes and gold hardware, this alder-bodied electric is one for the stage. It features a through-body three-piece maple neck with graphite reinforcement to protect against warping.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, its 12″ to 16″ compound ebony fingerboard is fitted with 24 jumbo frets, pearloid sharkfin inlays and Luminlay side dots.

Its pickups are a duo of Seymour Duncans, a JB TB-4 humbucker in the bridge and a Hot Rails SHR-1N in the neck. Those route to a three-position selector, volume knob and tone control. Hardware includes a Floyd Rose original double-locking vibrato bridge and Gotoh tuning machines.

Available at £1,899 / $2,000 / €2,199

Jackson Concept Series Rhoads RR24-7, Desert Camo

Expanding on the Randy Rhoads signature model, this seven-string edition comes in a gloss Desert Camo finish with a matched neck for a wholly unified look. It comes equipped with a pair of Seymour Duncan Distortion 7 humbuckers, promised to deliver a tight and mean low-end and a bright top-end. And of course, there’s a Floyd Rose original double-locking vibrato bridge for dive bombing action.

Advertisement

Available at £2,099 / $2,200 / €2,399

Jackson Concept Series Soloist SL Walnut HS, Natural Stained Finish

The walnut top of this electric guitar plus its gold hardware give it an elegant look, but lest you forget, this is a Jackson and that means aggressive high-gain tones are completely in its wheelhouse.

That’s thanks in part to the Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B humbucker in its bridge position and Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil in the neck. These combine to “strike a perfect balance between high output and springy bounce” – so your solos can shine.

Other notable hardware include a Floyd Rose Original double-locking vibrato and Gotoh tuners.

Available at £1,849 / $2,000 / €2,099

Jackson Concept Series Soloist SLAT7P HT MS, Satin Bourbon Burst

This modern seven-string brings together a contoured ash body, a poplar burl top and five-layer neck sandwich that alternates between slices of wenge and maple. It features a multi-scale fingerboard for better playing comfort, along with angled pickups for distinct treble and low-end response.

Those humbuckers include a Fishman Fluence Modern PRF-MH8-CB1 in the bridge and a PRF-MH8-AB1 in the neck, a combination said to offer both brutal aggression and passive punch.

Available at £1,899 / $2,000 / €2,199

Learn more about the guitars at jacksonguitars.com