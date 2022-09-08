Jackson launches three new models for Winter 2022

Jackson has launched three brand new models as part of the huge new product announcements from Fender Musical Instruments Corporation.

As part of their new releases comes a Pro Series Signature Rob Cavestany Death Angel model in Satin Black. Previously available only as a made-to-order signature model from the Jackson Custom Shop, the Pro Series offering starts with a nyatoh body, with a deep C-cut inner lower horn for unencumbered access to the upper frets.

It comes fitted with an EMG 81 humbucking bridge pickup “for searing intensity and fluid sustain for lead work that slices through the most dense mixes”, while the EMG HA neck pickup provides the widest possible frequency response and is said to provide clarity, warmth and a rich blend of harmonics. This model will be retailing in November for a price of £1,299.

A second Pro Series Signature model will be up for grabs too – a Signature Josh Smith Soloist SL7 ET, with this one available in December for £1,599. In honour of the founding member of metalcore band Northlane, this 7-string has a 27-inch scale length and Soloist alder body paired with graphite-reinforced through-body caramelised maple neck. The 12-16 inch compound radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets has a more pronounced curvature across its width near the nut, which Jackson says is for comfortable chording.

There is a HS pickup configuration featuring Smith’s signature Bare Knuckle Impulse pickup set, too. The Impulse humbucker in the bridge is a full, tight pickup that embraces down-tuned guitars. It will be available in an Aquamarine finish.

Finally, an MJ Series Rhoads RRT joins the latest offerings for £2,649 in Snow White. This aims to continue the metal legacy pioneered by Randy Rhoads featuring a basswood body and through-body three-piece maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods. It hosts 22 jumbo frets with pearloid sharkfin inlays, and a 12-16 inch compound radius ebony fingerboard.

The Rhoads RRT comes with a Seymour Duncan JBTM SH-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2N neck pickups. There’s a three-way pickup toggle switch, single pickup volume knob and single tone knob allow for flexible control. This model is also available in November.