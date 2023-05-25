Jackson introduces new Japan-made Randy Rhoads model

Jackson says the guitar will offer “comfortable chording near the nut and effortless soloing on the higher registers”.

Jackson has released a new Made in Japan Series Randy Rhoads RRT model.

The release is hoped to continue the legacy of metal guitarist Randy Rhoads, who has had a host of flying V-shaped guitars released by the manufacturer in his honour.

Rhoads was the co-founder and original guitarist of the band Quiet Riot, and the guitarist and co-songwriter for Ozzy Osbourne’s first two albums, Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman. He notoriously died in a plane crash in 1982 while on tour with Osbourne, aged 25.

The MJ Series Rhodes RRT has been decked out with all the stops, featuring a basswood body and a through-body three-piece maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods. The guitar boasts 22 jumbo frets with pearloid sharkfin inlays, and a 12-16”compound radius ebony fingerboard that Jackson says will offer “comfortable chording near the nut and effortless soloing on the higher registers”. The guitar is available only in Snow White.

Hardware-wise, the guitar is equipped similarly to their previously released Rhodes RRT, with a Seymour Duncan JB SH-4 bridge, Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2N neck pickups, and a three-way toggle switch and single tone and volume knobs. It has also been appointed with premium features such as a Jackson TOM-style adjustable bridge with anchored tailpiece, Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut, Gotoh MG-T locking tuners and Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons.

Alongside the release, Jackson has also unveiled a demo video of the new axe:

The MJ Series Rhoads RRT is currently retailing at $2,799.99/£2,649.99/€3,049.00.

For more information, you can head to JacksonGuitars.com