Jackson’s revamped Scott Ian signature guitar pays homage to the late Dimebag Darrell

Anthrax’s Scott Ian has teamed up with Jackson on a revamped X Series King V signature guitar that pays tribute to his close friend and Pantera legend Dimebag Darrell.

Inspired by the late guitarist’s iconic green guitars, the new X Series Signature Scott Ian KVX King V comes in an eye-popping transparent green burst finish — affectionately named the “Baldini Burst” (after a nickname that Dimebag gave Ian in the 90s).

Described as the “ultimate metal guitar”, the revamped ‘Baldini’ features a Nyatoh body and a through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, along with a 12”-16” compound radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearloid block inlays.

For $899, players also get a pair of Jackson high output humbucking pickups and a Floyd Rose Special Double-Locking Tremolo bridge so you can dive bomb for days. The guitar is complete with a three-position pickup blade switch, dome-style knobs for volume control, and sealed die-cast tuners for extra tuning stability.

Back in 2019, Ian paid tribute to the late Dimebag with a custom shop King VTM he referred to as “Baldini”. Speaking about the new revamped model, Ian said, “The response to the first ‘Baldini’ guitar has always been crazy.”

“I figured if I could get the new signature to look as good or even better on a KVX version, people would be stoked for it. It sounds great and it looks great. It’s the best tool for my job. I can’t wait for players to get their hands on this one.”

“Taking on the ‘Baldini’ was a tall order. We were essentially working double duty to honour two of the most important players of all time,” said Jon Romanowski, VP of Category Management at Jackson.

“Everything players have asked for on this revamped model is all there. From the striking finish to the Floyd Rose tremolo that Scott’s fans have been pining for for years, this instrument stands up to the task.”

Learn more at jacksonguitars.com