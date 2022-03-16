Jared James Nichols partners up with Blackstar for limited edition amplifier

Blackstar has released a signature limited edition of the popular Blackstar Fly 3 mini amp with blues ace and frequent collaborator, Jared James Nichols.

The JNN 3 offers ‘mini’ Blues Power in a desktop format, and comes in his signature green, with the front of the amp in an eye-catching gold.

The limited edition amp offers two-channel, clean and overdrive, that you access via the Blues Power switch.

Advertisement

Additionally, the three-watt combo platform can be taken anywhere as it is also battery powered. It can also be used as an external audio source for listening along with its headphone jack and, with MP3 input, it can be used as a portable speaker.

It is expandable, too, by adding another Fly 3 you can have a six-watt stereo rig.

The amp also features a tape-style delay effect and the patented ISF tone control, something that originally made Blackstar famous.

The compact amp retails for £79.

For more information, visit Blackstar.com