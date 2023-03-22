JHS claims the Digitech Bad Monkey is “back in production” – but is it really?

The Digitech Bad Monkey is back in production, says JHS, after the absolute mayhem over the past week that’s left fans fighting tooth and nail to get their hands on one.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, prices for the now-infamous green overdrive pedal have skyrocketed after Josh Scott had likened it to the legendary Klon Centaur in a recent episode of The JHS Show.

Addressing the issue in a chat with Pedal Pawn founder Chris King Robinson, Josh Scott admits that he was “really surprised” by the Internet’s reaction and that he’d no idea the video would get under people’s skin like this.

And despite some of those pedals being sold at rather gnarly prices on the secondhand market right now, Scott believes that they should come down as time passes.

More importantly, he claims that the pedal is already “back in production” and that “Tom Cram and the team are gonna put the Bad Monkey back.”

“People just need to chill out. They’re not worth…” Scott says, adding that “the supply and demand creates the price of a product. There’s tons of supply. There’s a lot more Demand right now, seemingly, but there is not a supply demand issue here. The issue here is people are impatient and people get really crunk and they just want everything this second.”

With thousands of guitarists suddenly scrambling — and failing — to get their hands on the Bad Monkey, news of it being back in production should provide some relief.

But there’s one glaring problem: Tom Cram himself says that Scott is “mistaken”, or at least “kind of” mistaken.

“We will likely do an update of the Bad Monkey at some point, but not anytime soon. The timing of this video has nothing to do with what we are doing,” the Digitech/DOD mastermind clarified on The Gear Page.

Of late, the Digitech team has been re-releasing a number of their classic pedals such as the DOD Overdrive Preamp 250 and the DOD Envelope Filter 440. Here’s hoping that the Bad Monkey gets its turn sooner rather than later.

For now though, it’s probably best to heed the JHS founder’s advice and “just chill out”.