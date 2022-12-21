Josh Scott reveals he was using an amp modeller on the JHS Show: “I’m leaving my tube amp for a Kemper!”

The jig is up; Josh Scott has revealed that the amp we’ve been listening to on the JHS Show was in fact a Kemper, and not the Milkman combo lovingly seated in the foreground during demos.

Scott’s love for the Kemper was the topic of the latest JHS Show episode, where he confessed that demos heard on the show were recorded with a Kemper Amp Profiler since 2021.

“We’ve been just not really turning it on – we turn it on, but it’s on standby and if you’ve paid any attention you’ll see that the knobs are down and stuff because we got lazy. The Kemper just let us be lazy; it was more creating less doing,” Scott said in the episode.

The episode promotes two of the first amp model packs released by JHS for Kemper and Helix devices.

Josh’s Favorite Amps is a collection of vintage tube amps from Fender and Sovtek to Silvertone. Loud Is More Good offers nine profiles of the Milkman Loud Is More Good – the 40-watt combo that’s described as Scott’s “most used amp” and a “perfect pedal platform.”

Josh’s Favorite Amps Pack

1993 Fender Blues Deluxe

1963 Fender Blonde Bassman Combo

1963 Vox AC30

Marshall JCM 800

Sovtek Mig 50 Josh’s #1

Sovtek Mig 50 Josh’s Tone

Sears Twin Twelve 1484

Gibson Skylark

The vintage amps were modelled by Tone Junkie – the moniker of Jonathan Sullivan – who also appeared in a JHS livestream about amp modelling last September.