Jim Root gets new signature model from Charvel

Slipknot and Stone Sour guitarist Jim Root has received a new signature guitar, however, this time it’s underneath Charvel rather than the wider Fender umbrella.

The Jim Root Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR is a Stratocaster-style guitar features a mix of the old and the new for one of Root’s signatures. There’s his classic minimalist styling, with a satin finish (either black or white) with black hardware and an ebony or maple fretboard (depending on finish) – and, as has become custom, a single volume knob and blade switch.

This stripped-back set of electronics control a pair of EMG Jim Root Daemonum humbuckers, active pickups that aim to capture the more open feel of passive pickups, while retaining the thick, powerful sound actives achieve.

Other features include a set of luminlay side dots, a heel-mounted truss rod and a deep lower-bout scallop in the mahogany body’s neck joint.

The fretboard on the satin white model is ebony, while the board on the satin black model is maple. In both cases, it’s carved to a 12-16-inch compound radius, getting flatter higher up for easier pitch bends.

And speaking of pitch bends, the most dramatic departure here – (other than the name on the headstock) is the presence of a Floyd Rose 1500 Series double-locking vibrato, which will allow you to go truly wild on the dive-bombs without knocking the guitar out of tune.

The satin black edition of the guitar lists for $1,399 / £1,119 / €1,299, while the satin white edition (presumably because of the ebony fretboard) is a little pricier at $1,499 / £1,539 / €1,799. Find out more at charvel.com.