Jim Root teams up with Dunlop, reveals two new sets of signature strings

Slipknot’s Jim Root has recently collaborated with Dunlop to create a range of signature strings. Coming in both a drop A and drop B option, the sets are ideal for metal players looking to play similarly down-tuned chugging riffs.

Hand-curated by the Slipknot man himself, Root is said to have personally chosen the specs of each set, aspiring to create a design that can keep up with his intense style of playing better than any other models on the market.

The idea is said to have been developed when the guitarist contacted Dunlop, enquiring about creating strings that have guaranteed tuning stability and physical durability, even when pushed to the limit by his earth-shattering live performances.

The core size and gauge of each string were individually chosen by Root, with the musician stating that he prioritised longevity and crisp high-end tone when developing the sets.

“These strings give me what I need to get my sound, and they’re comfortable to play no matter what I throw at them,” he says in a press statement. “They keep their high-end clarity for a long time, and they’re really consistent from one pack to the next – they never break on me.”

The first set, intended to be played in the drop A tuning are comprised of .012, .016, .020, .038, .048 and 0.064 gauges, while the second set, designed to be played in drop B are marginally lighter, combining .011, .015, .020, .036, .042 and .056.

The announcement of these signature strings comes alongside the news of the guitarist’s first signature guitar with Charvel, the Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M, which is set to be released next month.

Not the only metal guitarist to have released a series of signature strings lately, this new release from Jim Root follows last month’s range of signature strings by Misfits’ Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein, which were released under his new brand, Von Frankenstein Monster Gear.

Both sets of Jim Root strings are available now, starting from $19. Find out more at Dunlop.