Get foxy with the officially licensed Jimi Hendrix Beauty Collection

From Stratocasters to bobbleheads to cooking aprons, we thought we’d seen the entire breadth of officially licensed merch tied to rock’s biggest icon. But the new limited-edition Jimi Hendrix Beauty Collection has, again, proved us wrong.

With playful names like the Purple Haze Artistry Palette or the Bold As Love Blush And Highlight Palette, the makeup-slash-accessory collection is for fans who aren’t content simply wearing their love of Hendrix on their sleeves, but are compelled to do so on their faces, too.

The highlight of the entire collection has to be the Voodoo Chile Artistry palette, which comes in a Les Paul-shaped case – a bold design choice, as one usually associates Hendrix with Stratocasters. Only true rock history buffs know Hendrix was, in fact, the owner of a ‘56 Gibson Les Paul Custom, and this palette is surely one reserved for those who know.

On top of makeup, there are also cosmetic bags, scented candles, a very psychedelic nail kit and vanity mirrors on offer. All these are priced between $12 to $25, and you’ll be glad to know the pigments are created cruelty-free.

The new beauty offerings were conceived in a collaboration between Rock And Roll Beauty, Authentic Hendrix and The Thread Shop.

The salute to Hendrix is just one of three artist-inspired beauty collections being planned by Rock And Roll Beauty. Up next are ones inspired by Def Leppard, and (hoo, boy) Twisted Sister.

Learn more at rockandrollbeauty.com