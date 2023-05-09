logo
News

John Mayer spotted playing potential PRS Silver Sky prototype

The PRS Advanced Research Division creation was seen during the Dead & Company’s recent farewell tour show.

 
John Mayer potential prototype

Image: John Mayer Gear via Instagram

Get Guitar.com breaking news as it happens by following us on Telegram: https://t.me/guitardotcom

John Mayer has been spotted playing a new signature model, possibly hinting at the emergence of the PRS Silver Sky 2.0.

During Dead & Company’s recent farewell tour show, the Continuum guitarist brought out an axe that has been speculated to be a prototype Silver Sky due to a sticker reading “Prototype. Silver Sky. Advanced Research Division” behind the bridge.

According to the Instagram account John Mayer Gear, there have been some modifications that suggest it might be a prototype of a new PRS Silver Sky.

The guitar dons a Moc Sand finish, and looks to have an output jack fitted with a switch – similar to the Alembic Blaster FET-based boost that can also be found built into the pickguard of Jerry Garcia’s Alligator Stratocaster. This isn’t the only Alligator reference, as the headstock has been fitted with a brass nut, as well as a new retainer bar.

The guitar also dons a hardtail, a first for the Silver Sky.

The prototype Silver Sky can be seen at around the 19:30 mark below:

Despite the speculation around this being a prototype, the sticker might be a red herring, and the guitar could be nothing more than a one-off instrument made for the latest Dead & Company tour. But, it’s also possible that it is indeed a prototype model – after all, that’s how the world was introduced to the Silver Sky itself.

Back in April there were more rumours about Mayer debuting a new Silver Sky, as he teased a new SE Silver Sky model on his recent US solo tour. According to the John Mayer Gear Instagram account, it was first seen in late march, before a second appearance on the 1 April added to the rumour-mill of some kind of new guitar being on the way.

John Mayer
PRS
#Electric Guitars
logo

Get the latest news, reviews and features to your inbox.

Subscribe
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

Join our mailing list

Sign Up Now

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.