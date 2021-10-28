Joyo’s new R20 King Of Kings overdrive gets you classic dual-Bluesbreaker sounds – without the four-year wait

It’s hard to get your hands on an Analog Man King Of Tone. At the moment, there’s around a four-year wait, and used prices approach $1,000. Joyo has now introduced a more affordable pedal inspired by the KOT: the King Of Kings.

The R 20 King Of Kings features a familiar dual-drive format. Each side of the pedal bears controls for volume, drive and tone. The pedal also has two clipping switches for each side of the pedal, performing a similar function to the internal dip switches as on the Analog Man King Of Tone V4.

Also like its inspiration, the pedal has separate footswitches for each side of the pedal, with the overdrive circuits running in series. Stacking them together, with different clipping options, offers a massive range of boost, overdrive and distortion tones.

Advertisement

The King Of Kings starts at €75. That’s less than half of the real King Of Tone V4, with no wait. Even though this is unlikely to deter the most discerning pedal buyers from the genuine handmade-in-the-USA article, it’s a far more accessible option for curious players on a budget.

Hear the pedal in action below.

Find out more at joyoaudio.com.