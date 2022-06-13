Keeley Electronics unveils Halo: Andy Timmons’ Signature Dual Echo effects pedal for crisp classic rock tones

Keeley Electronics has unveiled the brand new Andy Timmons Signature Dual Echo effects pedal – the Halo.

Danger Danger’s Andy Timmons’ favoured “halo” sound has long been kept a secret, until now. This brand new pedal has been crafted over decades of combining and crafting sounds for that perfect echoing, classic rock tone.

The pedal comes with his signature delay tone preset and you can program your own sounds and save them as you like too. Halo enables you to bounce between two sides, A and B, giving you two delay pedals in one. There are also numerous other rhythmic delays including quarter note, dotted 8th, stereo rack mount analog delay, and a vintage multi-head tape echo. Sound quality can be further enhanced and adjusted with controls for saturation, tone, and shelving filters.

Halo works by holding notes together with tape-style effects like modulation, saturation and compression. There’s a status light to indicate when you’ve adjusted a knob from home settings and soft stomp switches for tap tempo, infinite hold, preset save/recall, and more. DREAM multi-core DSP aims to provide crisp sound quality, along with either true-bypass or trail switching.

A Smart Stomp System from Keeley allows you to press and hold either stomp switch to engage tap tempo mode. Each Preset bank gives you two delays settings for a total of eight user-storable effects and you can use the Rhythm control to select between different echoes.

You can watch it in action in the demo below:

Having toured the globe opening for bands such as KISS and Alice Cooper, Timmons’ Halo looks like it could be a reliable edition to any classic rocker’s pedal board. You can find out more on the Keeley Electronics website here.