KHDK have unveiled Halloween-themed Annihilator II octaver that glows in the dark

KHDH Electronics have unveiled the Annihilator II Octaver, donning a glow-in-the-dark Halloween design.

The three-in-one octave down and boost pedal is the signature stomp box for horror punk guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein.

Pedal manufacturer KHDH released the second iteration of the Annihilator yesterday (31st October) which marked the spookiest day on the calendar, so it seems fitting that the pedal design is just as scary as the day itself.

While the original design that was unveiled over two years ago donned a red and black design, the new design features a haunting portrait of von Frankenstein and has been sprayed with a glow in the dark powder.

The new version of the pedal has the same layout as its predecessor, but the controls serve completely different functions. The Bypass and Pre-Boost footswitches have been exchanged for Octave and Boost alternatives, which engage each effect.

Regarding controls, there are three small parameters which control Direct, Octave and Octatone controls, which are accompanies by a larger Boost control knob. These all replace the existing functions on the previous model.

Another extra addition to the revamped pedal is the inclusion of an “all-new precision Octatone control” and fully independent boost circuit, which improves its tonal performance.

The Annihilator II is retailing for $249.99 with each pedal coming with a numbered certificate of authenticity signed by von Frankenstein himself. Unfortunately, due to the limited launch of 250 units, the pedal is now signed out. There has not been any news of whether KHDK are planning to restock.

For more information about The Annihilator II, you can visit KHDK.com.