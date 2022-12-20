Kirk Hammett shows off new custom Fender, Gibson and ESP guitars at Metallica charity concert

Guitar legend Kirk Hammett has unveiled several new custom axes from his collection at Metallica’s recent Helping Hands charity concert event.

The band’s third annual benefit show took place last Friday (16 December) and joining Hammett’s live gear lineup are two new custom Fender American Acoustasonic Jazzmasters that the guitarist used to perform acoustic-electric versions of Whiskey in the Jar, Thin Lizzy’s Borderline, and UFO’s It’s Killing Me.

Featuring what looks to be the standard Acoustasonic Jazzmaster feature set, both guitars — one in satin purple finish and one in satin black finish — come fitted with custom fretboard inlays as well as matching headstocks.

Advertisement

The musician once again revealed himself to be a fan of the Acoustasonic series as he’s previously used an Acoustasonic Strat during Metallica’s Helping Hands livestream concert two years ago.

Aside from the Acoustasonic Jazzmasters, Hammett’s upcoming signature Gibson Flying V made its stage debut last week as well, as the band closed the set with a concert staple Seek & Destroy. Appearing in all its red sparkle glory, the axe — with its white pickguard and black uncovered pickups — is reminiscent of the purple Flying V wielded by Hammett late last year.

Finally, the concert also bore witness to a stunning LTD Ouija Eclipse acoustic by ESP, the company with whom Hammett has been an ESP signature artist for more than three decades. Crafted at ESP’s USA Custom Shop in North Hollywood, the mahogany-bodied instrument features a Fishman Sonicore pickup and signature gold Ouija graphics on a white spruce top.

Become the proud new owner of this totally unique ESP Guitars LTD Guitar that Kirk will play during #HelpingHands2022!… Posted by Metallica on Friday, December 16, 2022

Advertisement

The guitar was signed by all four Metallica members after the concert, and is now up for auction, with bids exceeding $23,000 at the time of writing.