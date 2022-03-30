KMA Machines’ WURM 2 offers chainsaw high-gain tones and beyond

KMA Machines has announced WURM 2, an updated take on its Boss HM-2-style distortion that promises more than just chainsaw tones, thanks to some flexible new tone sculpting options.

Like its predecessor, WURM 2 expands on the HM-2’s active dual-band EQ section with low-mid and high-mid bands. For even deeper sonic shaping, an internal trimpot lets you change the centre frequency.

Further, the pedal is said to feature overall improved electronics and relay-based silent switching.

Players also have the option of switching between two EQ profiles – HM-II and KMA modes – with a face-mounted switch. KMA Mode is said to be “a little more tonally balanced, less peaky and a bit wider in response” than the classic HM-II mode. And if you can’t decide, you can also stack both profiles to really kick things up a notch.

All this extreme tone shaping has the potential to cause problematic feedback issues, and to tackle that, KMA has equipped the WURM 2 with a high-pass filter, engaged through an internal dip-switch, that tames signals when “absolutely everything is maxed out.”

The WURM 2 also comes in a neat black and orange colourway that pays tribute to the original HM-2. Its enclosure has also been sized-down and fitted with top mounted jacks to make it more pedalboard friendly.

Check out the KMA Machines WURM 2 in action below:

The KMA Machines WURM 2 is now available directly through KMA at $229.99.

Learn more at kma-machines.com.