Kramer announces high-performance Striker electric guitar collection

The Striker HSS, Striker Figured HSS Floyd Rose and Striker Figured HSS Stoptail have been added to Kramer's store.

By Scott Ng
Kramer's Striker collection
Credit: Kramer Guitars

Kramer has announced its high-performance Striker electric guitar collection, featuring three different configurations for guitarists to choose from.

The Striker HSS, Striker Figured HSS Floyd Rose and Striker Figured HSS Stoptail feature a satin-finished maple neck with a Kramer K-Speed SlimTaper C profile, with an optional hardshell case available on purchase.

The Striker HSS comes in left and right-handed configurations, with three Alnico 5 pickups including a zebra-coil bridge humbucker and two single coils. The guitar also features a licensed Floyd-Rose locking vibrato and is available in Jumper Red, Ebony, and Majestic Purple colourways.

The Striker Figured HSS Floyd Rose boasts two single coil pickups in a set-up Kramer says is designed for a wide range of styles. The guitar comes with a licensed Floyd-Rose locking vibrato, while the Striker Figured HSS Stoptail features an Epiphone LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece.

Kramer has also released a video introducing the Striker collection. Watch it below.

The Striker collection is available via Kramer’s website and at authorised dealers nationwide in the US. The Striker HSS retails at $349, the Striker Figured HSS Floyd Rose at $399 and the Striker Figured HSS Stoptail at $379.

Guitar.com previously featured Kramer’s Custom Graphics Series Baretta ‘Feral Cat’ & The 84 ‘The Illusionist’ on The Big Review, giving the 1980s-inspired guitars an 8/10 overall score for their “outrageous” sound. Reviewer Darran Charles called the guitars “two of the best-sounding and most immediate rock guitars we’ve played”, praising the grunt, power, definition and clarity offered in the tone of both guitars.

In other recent guitar news, Squier has released a selection of new Vintage Edition models as part of its wide-ranging 40th anniversary celebration. The collection includes a Tele, Strat and a Jazzmaster, as well as Precision and Jazz bass models, featuring aged chrome hardware, paired with satin urethane finishes to project subtle Road Worn vibes. The limited edition selection retails for a slightly higher price than what we normally get with Squier at an RRP of £499.

