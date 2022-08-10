Kramer announces high-performance Striker electric guitar collection

Kramer has announced its high-performance Striker electric guitar collection, featuring three different configurations for guitarists to choose from.

The Striker HSS, Striker Figured HSS Floyd Rose and Striker Figured HSS Stoptail feature a satin-finished maple neck with a Kramer K-Speed SlimTaper C profile, with an optional hardshell case available on purchase.

The Striker HSS comes in left and right-handed configurations, with three Alnico 5 pickups including a zebra-coil bridge humbucker and two single coils. The guitar also features a licensed Floyd-Rose locking vibrato and is available in Jumper Red, Ebony, and Majestic Purple colourways.

The Striker Figured HSS Floyd Rose boasts two single coil pickups in a set-up Kramer says is designed for a wide range of styles. The guitar comes with a licensed Floyd-Rose locking vibrato, while the Striker Figured HSS Stoptail features an Epiphone LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece.

Kramer has also released a video introducing the Striker collection. Watch it below.

The Striker collection is available via Kramer’s website and at authorised dealers nationwide in the US. The Striker HSS retails at $349, the Striker Figured HSS Floyd Rose at $399 and the Striker Figured HSS Stoptail at $379.

Guitar.com previously featured Kramer’s Custom Graphics Series Baretta ‘Feral Cat’ & The 84 ‘The Illusionist’ on The Big Review, giving the 1980s-inspired guitars an 8/10 overall score for their “outrageous” sound. Reviewer Darran Charles called the guitars “two of the best-sounding and most immediate rock guitars we’ve played”, praising the grunt, power, definition and clarity offered in the tone of both guitars.

In other recent guitar news, Squier has released a selection of new Vintage Edition models as part of its wide-ranging 40th anniversary celebration. The collection includes a Tele, Strat and a Jazzmaster, as well as Precision and Jazz bass models, featuring aged chrome hardware, paired with satin urethane finishes to project subtle Road Worn vibes. The limited edition selection retails for a slightly higher price than what we normally get with Squier at an RRP of £499.