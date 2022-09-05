Lamb of God’s Mark Morton signs partnership with Gibson

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has officially signed with Gibson, seemingly ending his previous endorsement with Jackson.

Gibson revealed the endorsement on Twitter, adding that the guitarist will be using its guitars for Lamb of God’s upcoming tour.

“We’re excited about joining @MarkDuaneMorton on stage left of the @lambofgod Omens tour,” the caption reads, attached to a picture of Morton holding a red burst Les Paul, leaning against a MESA/Boogie cabinet.

A similar post was made on Mesa Engineering’s instagram account, this time featuring another picture of the guitarist with a blacktop Epiphone Les Paul. “Les Pauls and Badlanders sound great together,” the post stated. “Looking forward to hearing Mark Morton’s new guitars on the tour!”

The guitarist also affirmed the new endorsement on the Gibson acquiree’s post, commenting, “Stoked!”

The move suggests the end of Morton’s partnership with Jackson, with whom he produced his signature Jackson Dominion guitar. Further, Morton has been removed from Jackson’s artists page, and the aforementioned Dominion no longer shows on Jackson’s list of artist signatures.

In celebration of his Gibson endorsement, Morton also announced that for each date of Lamb of God’s upcoming Omens tour, he will be giving away an Epiphone Les Paul which will be played during the show and personally signed. The “Mark Morton Guitar Upgrade Package” will also include a meet-and-greet and photo with the guitarist. Only one of such packages will be available for every date, and admission to the concerts will be sold separately. Concertgoers can purchase the $1,299 package for their respective dates here.

You come to the Lamb of God show…you go home with my guitar. pic.twitter.com/ZlhK3utKy9 — Mark Morton 🇺🇸 (@MarkDuaneMorton) September 2, 2022

In 2021, Gibson released two signature models for Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine after his move from Dean guitars– the Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP and his equally-metal signature Gibson Songwriter acoustic guitar.