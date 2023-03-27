Laney releases two-channel amp Ironheart Loudpedal stompbox

The Ironheart Foundry series is designed to emulate the sounds of Laney’s Ironheart amplifier heads.

Laney has released the inaugural pedal of its Ironheart Foundry Series, the 60w Loudpedal stompbox.

READ MORE: Fishman announces Polyphia signature Fluence pickups

Designed to emulate the sounds of Laney’s Ironheart amplifier heads, the pedal features two distinct channels with Channel 1 offering Clean/Rhythm/Lead gain levels, while Channel 2 boasts Bright, Natural, and Dark tonal options. The channels share a three-band EQ with a footswitch-activated boost.

To further take advantage of the stompbox format, Laney has also included an FX loop to accommodate modulations and time-based effects, and boasts a speaker-emulated XLR output that can be connected via direct input to PA systems or recording interfaces. The stompbox can also double as a traditional boost/drive/distortion pedal.

Laney also claims that the stompbox can be used to power a speaker cabinet, but will require a 24-volt power supply capable of delivering 2.5 amps in order to achieve the Loudpedal’s full 60 watts of power output.

The Ironheart Loudpedal is available now at $299 at authorised Laney dealers.

Laney introduced a new version of their original Supergroup amplifier in the LA Studio head last year. The amp features a built-in Two Notes Torpedo unit, and the ability to use the amp without plugging in a cabinet. The head appears to boast similar features as the 30-watt LA30BL, but closer inspection reveals a series of studio-ready features such as a direct input USB connection, a selector for six built-in virtual cabinets and more.