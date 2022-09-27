New Fender American Vintage Series II coming soon?

Update (1:00pm, 27/9): Certain images in this article have been removed at the request of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation.

An all-new Fender American Vintage Series is rumoured to be arriving soon, according to online reports of listings that have popped up on various dealer sites around the world.

As spotted by Gear News, online Fender dealers have been listing new models, images, and specifications of what looks to be the Fender American Vintage Series II range.

Advertisement

While most of the dealer pages for the allegedly new guitars have been taken down at the time of writing, Gear News has compiled a list, based on information gathered from various guitar forums (including thefretboard , TGP and offsetguitars), of the alleged new series.

1951 Telecaster w/ maple board (butterscotch blonde)

1957 Stratocaster w/ maple board (2-colour sunburst, vintage blonde, seafoam green)

1961 Stratocaster w/ rosewood board (3-colour sunburst, fiesta red, Olympic white)

1963 Telecaster w/ rosewood board (3-colour sunburst, surf green, crimson red transparent)

1966 Jazzmaster w/ rosewood board, blocks and binding (3-colour sunburst, Dakota red, lake placid blue)

1972 Telecaster Thinline w/ maple board (3-colour sunburst, aged natural, lake placid blue)

1973 Stratocaster w/ maple board (lake placid blue, mocha), w/ rosewood board (aged natural)

1975 Telecaster Deluxe w/ maple board (3-colour sunburst, mocha, black

1977 Telecaster Custom w/ maple board (wine red, black) , w/ rosewood board (Olympic white)

1954 P Bass w/ maple board (2-colour sunburst, vintage blonde)

1960 P Bass w/ rosewood board (daphne blue, black)

1966 Jazz Bass w/ matching headstock, blocks and dots (3-colour sunburst, Olympic white, seafoam green)

At the time of writing, there has been no official confirmation from Fender about the American Vintage Series II.

Stay tuned for more.