“When I was growing up, we didn’t need all those functions”: Creed’s Mark Tremonti explains why his PRS amp doesn’t have power attenuation or USB recording

Mark Tremonti keeps things simple when it comes to his signature PRS amp, the MT 100 and MT 15

Speaking with Guitar World, the Creed and Alter Bridge guitarist criticises the various features modern amps so often come with, saying, “When I was growing up, we didn’t need all those functions. I’ve seen comments where people were wishing it had a bunch of bells and whistles, but that’s not what this amp is.

“This is not a Kemper or something you program 10,000 presets into. This is a tube amp. I didn’t want too much because when things go wrong, you don’t know what the hell’s happening.”

Tremonti explains that price is a factor, too. He continues, “I also wanted to keep the price down. I told Paul Reed Smith to keep it around $1,800 because that’s the breaking point between affordable and expensive. You still get three excellent channels that are individually voiced and completely isolated, sharing nothing but the effects loop.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tremonti discusses the Creed reunion. The four-piece headlined the Summer of ‘99 cruise in April, and they’re hitting the road for the first time in a decade this summer, supported by 3 Doors Down, before touring again in November.

He says, “I remember when Bon Jovi came back and blew up arenas, I thought, ‘I sure hope this happens with Creed.’ People grow up and they want to relive their youth and see the bands they loved. Lo and behold, here we are doing exactly what I hoped would happen.

“We put the summer tour on sale, and it took off well beyond what we imagined. I spoke to my agent, and he said, ‘This is bigger than you guys were at your prime, ticket sales-wise.’ It’s unbelievable.”

Check out the full list of Creed tour dates and buy tickets on their website.