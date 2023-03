Marshall Amplification is being acquired by Zound, maker of Marshall-licensed Bluetooth speakers

The resulting company will be the privately owned Marshall Group, with the Marshall family serving as its largest shareholder

Marshall Amplification is being acquired by Zound Industries, the Swedish company that previously licensed the Marshall brand for headphones and speakers.

While the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, the resulting company will be referred to as the Marshall Group. The Marshall family will serve as the largest shareholder with a 24 per cent stake.

In an interview with The Verge, CEO of Zound and future CEO of the Marshall Group Jeremy de Maillard says that the deal is about both Marshall’s engineering expertise and acquiring the brand name.

“The way I like to think about it is that Zound has been making products to listen to music, and Marshall has been making products to make music or to play music,” says de Maillard.