Martin Guitar launches 000JR-10E Shawn Mendes Custom Signature Edition acoustic

Martin Guitar has announced a new signature guitar for multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes: the 000JR-10E Shawn Mendes Custom Signature Edition.

The guitar is modelled after Mendes’ own vintage Martin acoustic. The guitar features sustainable tonewoods used throughout its construction, and even comes with a gig-bag that uses recycled ocean plastic. Martin notes that the model is the largest run of fully FSC-certified guitars that it’s ever released.

The instrument is a small 000 Junior-size, a compact 14-fret design. There are a number of signature appointments from Mendes, including a laser-etched Swallow design on each wing of the bridge inspired by one of his tattoos. a sample of Shawn’s lyrics has also been laser-edged “somewhere inside the guitar” – as Martin explains, “you might find one laser-etched on a brace, or under the bridge, or even under the rosette.” Shawn’s signature has also been inlaid at the top of the fretboard.

Advertisement

Mendes said of the instrument: “Creating this guitar alongside Martin has been a dream of mine. The signature we created together is not only something I’m proud of musically, but also because it aligns with my passion for sustainability, and supports the Shawn Foundation’s initiatives. I can’t wait to share a guitar I love with fans across the world.”

As part of the collaboration with Mendes, Martin will also be making a contribution to the Wonder of Music Program at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) presented by The Shawn Mendes Foundation. The program aims to fund music therapy activities for the young patients at the Toronto hospital, with activities including songwriting, first exposure to music, creating heartbeat songs for families of patients, and lullabies.

The guitar lists for a rather approachable $799. Find out more over at martinguitar.com.