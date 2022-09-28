Martin Guitar auctioning eco-minded guitar developed with Sitka Gear

For the latter half of the year, Thomas Rhett has been out on tour with a special conservation-minded guitar, custom developed by Martin and Sitka Gear. That instrument will be going under the hammer next month, raising funds for an ambitious waterfowl conservation project.

The guitar is a one-of-a-kind Martin HD-28, with a Gore-Tex fabric pickguard in Optifade Camo and Sitka Gear’s “Darkest Before Dawn” mallard design inlay.

Monies raised from the auction will further a “continent-wide study” of mallard ducks for conservation purposes. The research project counts the University Of Arkansas, California Waterfowl, Five Oaks Ag Research & Education Center, Delta Waterfowl and Ducks Unlimited among its partners.

The auction begins on 28 October and ends on 15 November. Sitka further pledges to match bids up to $50,000 to further fund the research project.

Rhett, who brought the guitar with him on his Bring The Bar to You 2022 tour, said the guitar and his participation in the project was symbolic of his love of the outdoors.

“This guitar has been out with me from coast to coast this summer and I’m pumped

to pass it on to the new owner in November,” Rhett said in a statement. “It makes more than music. It makes a statement that represents my love for the outdoors and our efforts to keep it wild for generations to come.”

Lindsey Davis, SITKA’s Director of Conservation, said in a statement: “As hunters and harvesters, we have the opportunity, and responsibility, to support the ecosystems that sustain us.”

“It’s this belief that fuels SITKA’s relentless support of conservation efforts and with the Collaboration for Conservation, we couldn’t be more excited to contribute to this waterfowl research project as a part of our wider effort”.

You can place a bid on the guitar, or learn more about the collaboration at sitkagear.com