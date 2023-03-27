Mattoverse unleashes a solar-powered Saturator

Mattoverse Electronics have unveiled the latest addition to their Solar Sound range with the Desktop Saturator.

The Solar Sound Desktop Saturator can receive signals from multiple sources that can transmit via a 1/4″ jack, and much like the Solar Sound overdrive, is powered by a built-in solar panel and is designed to operate in low-powered environments to replicate the impact of a dying battery.

The Desktop Saturator features a transistor-based gain circuit tuned for low voltage performance, and boasts a series of controls in a voltage knob that controls gain, a volume knob, and a push-button that will activate or disable the effect. The 3.5″ x 2.5″ x “2.5 unit has been installed on a walnut plywood bottom plate, and should be used in well-lit environments, though Mattoverse has assured a desktop light is enough to operate the Saturator.

The Solar Sound Desktop Saturator is available now for $79 via Mattoverse Electronics.