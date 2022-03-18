Mattoverse’s Solar Sound drive pedal harnesses the power of light

Mattoverse has released Solar Sound, a drive pedal designed to be powered by light sources from your surroundings.

The pedal draws from either natural or artificial light sources and puts out an audio signal that varies based on how much light the solar panel receives. No power supply required.

Function-wise, the Solar Pedal operates on a simple transistor-based gain circuit that’s been tweaked to take advantage of the pedal’s low current and voltage, a capacity provided by the solar panel when it’s in use.

The pedal’s design is also streamlined with just two simple controls: a knob adjusts the master volume, while another sets the amount of gain.

With a bare aluminium enclosure, the Solar Sound features a simple wood faceplate as well as a clear acrylic protective shell for the sized-down solar panel.

Its two input and output jacks are also mounted at the top of the pedal for easy access.

The Solar Sound promises everything from “starved and choked gain tones, to light overdrive, and smooth distortion,” all of which will become quieter as the sun goes down and the lights go out.

See the pedal in action below:

The Solar Sound is available in limited quantities for $229.

Check it out at mattoverse.com.