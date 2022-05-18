Meris unveils ultra-high-end stereo modular delay pedal, the LVX

Meris has recently announced the launch of its latest module delay pedal, the LVX. Operating using some highly advanced processing, the unit is structured on an Advanced ARM Processor and boasts to provide both a prestige-quality and strikingly-powerful delay effect.

Expected to deliver an impressive host of effects, the LVX comes featuring an intuitive colour screen based on user interface and 2540mS of what the company describes as a “highly configurable dual delay” – making it easier for users to utilise the full parameters of the pedal.

Available this summer, the upcoming unit provides ample space to store new creations, incorporating 99 Preset locations arranged in 33 Banks. In addition, Meris has also made user accessibility even easier when using the pedal, embedding a ‘Favourite Preset Bank’ for quick access to a user’s top three presets and a range of easily adjusted knobs to control Time, Feedback, Mix, Mod and parameters.

The LVX also comes operating four footswitches, each used to control looper functions, browse through banks and access the built-in tuner function.

For users looking to unveil a new world of creative possibilities, the device also comes bearing a true stereo 60-second looper and dedicated expression pedal jack that controls multiple parameters simultaneously. Further, stereo delay and effects within the LVX include preamps, cassette, poly pitch and more, all set to provide a seemingly-unlimited range of potential sounds.

Using elements that proved popular in previous releases, including the Polymoon, Enzo and Hedra, the new launch is predicted to be a hit for those already familiar with Meris’s range. What’s more, the LVX comes alongside MIDI I/O, a USB-C port on the back panel and a selectable set of inputs that work with both guitars and synthesizers.

The Meris LVX Modular Delay System is available to preorder now for $599, shipping in late summer 2022. Further information on the pedal and sound clips can be found on Meris’s website.