Mesa/Boogie unveils their smallest bass amp yet, the Subway D-350

Gibson sub-brand Mesa/Boogie has unveiled their smallest and most lightweight bass amp to date, the Subway D-350.

This small but mighty amp weighs only 1.4 kilograms. It is still set to pack a forceful punch with 350 watts of Class D power, and it’s their most affordable bass amp yet.

The Subway D-530 builds upon the success of their Subway D-800 amp. It uses a solid-state preamp coupled with a lightweight Class D power amp and switch-mode power supply, which Mesa/Boogie claims will “deliver heaping portions of world-class tone in an incredibly small and lightweight package that’s perfect for home use and studio recording sessions.”

You can check it out in the video below:

​​The D-350 hosts an Active/Passive switch, and an Input Mute switch, allowing for silent use of inline tuners. There’s a Bright switch that aims to add bite and sparkle and separate Gain and Master Volume controls for flexibility when it comes to finding your tone. There’s a built-in fixed high-pass filter which blocks unwanted and non-musical sub-sonic frequencies for accurate output, too.

A fully active 4-band Baxandall EQ features fixed frequency high and low-frequency shelving controls, as well as fixed frequency Low Mid and High Mid peak/dip bands. Aux Input and Headphones output jacks let you listen to a media player and your bass simultaneously and silently for those looking to learn or practise at home. A fully-featured balanced XLR DI enables the user to deliver tone to a PA or recording system interface and comes with pre/post EQ source, ground lift, and Mic/Line level switches.

This exciting offering could prove that with modern technology, size may not matter when it comes to finding a powerful bass amp and it’s available now, retailing at $699. You can find out more here.