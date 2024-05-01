Behold the Methstang – a vintage Fender Mustang – was brought back from the dead by an expert luthier, and looks unlike any axe we’ve ever seen.

The Methstang was originally shared by the Instagram account @red_stick_guitarandamp after he saw it online in 2022, before YouTuber Levon Campbell of Not A Luthier began work on the guitar.

He described the Methstang as an “abomination” that had been “washed out of its shallow Louisiana grave, ravaged by floods and fires,” with an alarming list of injuries. From melted single coils to fungus-stained wood to a “dry as bone” neck, this guitar was not in a good way.

There were “remnants” of a pickguard, a few side dots, and just seven frets left. However, as Campbell said, “Turns out, absolutely every component of this guitar that didn’t melt away or fall off is here, accounted for, original, and complete. The most surprising aspect of the rebuild is the fact that the pickups are still functioning perfectly.”

He gave the Methstang a thorough clean, reinstalled most of the original parts, and created a new pickguard and fingerboard. He drilled some large holes to mount the pickups, while the tailpiece was preserved – some parts of the guitar, like the switches and whammy bar, were replaced.

The end product is a guitar that’s maybe not the most aesthetically pleasing in a conventional sense, but it’s certainly unique. Campbell’s work went down well with his fans, too, with many praising him in his video’s comments section. As one said, “Really enjoyed this! Beautiful fretboard, and I like your choice of pickguard. It would have been a shame to hide any part of that wood and what little remaining paint there was. It sounded fantastic too!”

You can watch the Methstang here:

Check out more from Levon Campbell at his Not A Luthier YouTube channel.