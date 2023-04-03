Has Mick Thomson of Slipknot left Jackson Guitars for ESP?

A visit to Jackson’s official site reveals that Thomson’s signature axes are no longer up for sale.

Nearly seven years into his time as a signature artist with Jackson Guitars, Slipknot’s Mick Thomson appears to have left the brand for Japanese manufacturer ESP.

On Sunday, Thomson’s wife Stacy Seven sent the internet buzzing with a picture on Instagram of the guitarist holding onto a — you guessed it — ESP guitar along with the not-so-cryptic caption “some news” and hashtag espguitars.

Seven has also confirmed that a signature model is “absolutely” on the way per her replies to fans in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Thomson’s guitar tech Mike Smith also posted a photo on Instagram featuring a bunch of ESP guitars, including an SP M-ii Custom, an ESP Eclipse, two ESP Horizons, and one ESP Arrow.

Given that Mick himself and ESP were tagged in the post, we’d wager that there’s a good chance news of the partnership will drop from the officials pretty soon. One fan in the comments section also asked Smith which Fishman (pickup) the Slipknot guitarist is using, to which he teased: “nothing off the shelf”.

And just in case all of that isn’t enough to convince you, here’s another picture of Seven “holding Mick’s guitar” — an ESP M-ii Custom in Sparkle finish — before a recent show to hammer the point.

