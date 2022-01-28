Mike Ness’ Gibson Custom Shop signature 1976 Les Paul costs $9,000

The most die-hard of Social Distortion fans can now get their hands on an expertly crafted reproduction of frontman Mike Ness’ 1976 Gibson Les Paul – the only drawback being that the guitar is priced at $8,999.

While the instrument isn’t likely to be one which punks would feel the need to take out on the road, the Murphy Lab aging and impressive attention to detail is sure to entice collectors and hardcore fans of the SoCal punk group.

The Gibson Custom Shop Mike Ness 1976 Les Paul features a Goldtop finish and P-90 humbuckers just like the musician prefers. It even comes adorned with the Orange county, Clay Smith Cams Mr. Horsepower, and I Voted stickers to match the original.

Based on a Les Paul Deluxe Goldtop from the mid-70s, the guitar features a two-piece plain maple top, a mahogany-maple-mahogany back and and a three-piece maple neck. Its neck profile is customised to Ness’ specifications and there’s an Indian rosewood fingerboard to boot.

Artificially weathered nickel hardware, and the gold finish come courtesy of Gibson’s Murphy Lab, which applies a range of in-house technologies to give the guitar an authentic vintage look and feel. Some other hardware features include Dunlop Straploks, a Tone Pros Tune-O-Matic bridge and saddle, as well as cream pickup covers.

The guitar is the latest in a series of premium collaborations with musical greats which Gibson has launched in the last year. In December, the brand also released a Firebird modeled after that of blues-rocker Johnny Winter.

The Gibson Custom Shop Mike Ness 1976 Les Paul comes with a deluxe protector case and is priced at $8,999.

Learn more at gibson.com.