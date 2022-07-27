Mojo Hand FX’s Octaverse is a spacey, reverse-octave delay pedal from another planet

Texan pedal developer Mojo Hand FX has unveiled a brand new pedal to add a parallel universe to your guitar sound: the “otherworldly” Octaverse. A reverse delay with selectable high or low octave shifting, the Ocatverse reverses and pitch shifts the signal of your guitar and plays it back as a delay, with adjustable rate and feedback to boot.

At maximum feedback, the pedal won’t quite self-oscillate but will settle into a pleasant, never-ending drone, for some highly atmospheric, alien sounds. It has a compact footprint too, so won’t take up too much real estate on your board.

“A wonderfully cinematic and expressive effect used by just a handful of in-the-know guitarists, reverse octave delay can add otherworldly sonic textures to your creative toolkit,” the boutique company says. “The Octaverse adds a new pedal twist to the tools of any ambient musician!”

Check it out in action below:

The Octaverse also performs well on other instruments or as a studio effects unit, as Youtuber Galen Bundy demonstrates, feeding the pedal the signal from a Rhodes to create textures reminiscent of vintage sci-fi TV shows:

The Octaverse joins a wide range of innovative and affordable pedals by Mojo Hand, including the Sericon ‘Highly Tweakable Klone’ overdrive, the Mr. O phase shifter and the notably Kurt Cobain-inspired Swim Team chorus and flanger pedal.

The Octaverse is available now, retailing at $159. The first 25 models sold will be serial numbered with a limited edition green hand logo. Find out more at mojohandfx.com.