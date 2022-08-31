Mono and Teisco team up on special edition Vertigo electric guitar cases in three new quirky designs

Mono and Teisco have teamed up to launch special edition Vertigo Electric Guitar Cases which bring Mono’s Vertigo silhouette together with Teisco’s bold and vibrant aesthetic.

The new cases on offer come in pink, green and blue and showcase their own striking, patterned design. They each feature the same top loading, neck supporting, boot ready Vertigo Mono shape that fans will already be familiar with.

Three innovative artists in the guitar sphere have worked alongside Mono and Teisco for the launch of these brand new cases, they are Yvette Young, Nicholas Veinoglou and Izzy Fontaine. Fontaine has also produced music to accompany the launch using Teisco pedals, too.

General Manager, David Nam Lee, spoke of the launch in a statement where he said, “The Mono x Teisco collaboration celebrates self-expression and creative freedom – two fundamental drivers for both brands’ approach to design.”

He continued, “We brought together the tireless quality of Mono and the unapologetic boldness of Teisco to bring musicians across the world an explosion of protective cases in show-stopping colours. We hope the release inspires our community to keep pushing the boundaries of their own creativity.”

Last year, Mono released its M80 Vertigo Ultra electric case, which saw the launch of Mono’s Freeride Wheel System, which allowed for a set of wheels to be attached quickly if you weren’t up for carrying it on your back.

Mono x Teisco Vertigo Electric Guitar Cases are available at $269.99 online and via select dealers. You can find out more here.

