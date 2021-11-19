Mono unveils its “game-changing” new M80 Vertigo Ultra case

Mono has upgraded its M80 Vertigo guitar case to the M80 Vertigo Ultra, adding a host of premium features and refreshing its construction.

The original M80 case’s approach is still here, with a sturdy design that splits the difference between a hardcase and a gigbag. The Ultra version, however, brings a number of changes. There’s the addition of Mono’s new (patent-pending) Freeride Wheel System, which allows for a set of wheels to be attached quickly to the case if you don’t want to carry the case on your back.

If you do want to carry the case, there’s a range of upgrades made to the ergonomics of the case – there’s more back support, and wide load-lifting shoulder straps. the

Durability has also been improved, with a new water-resistant 1680D Ballistic Nylon outer shell, a new shockproof shell structure and heavy-duty water-resistant YKK zippers. The outer shell also features a reflective trim for easy stage and night visibility.

Inside the case you’ll find Mono’s Headlock neck suspension cushion, which keeps your guitar in place by supporting the majority of the neck with a sturdy foam block. There’s also added storage for accessories and any other touring essentials.

The M80 Vertigo Ultra case lists for $349.99, and is available to order now. Find out more at monocreators.com.