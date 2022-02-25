Mooer’s colourful GTRS PTNR are five-watt mini amps that promise seven hours of playtime

Mooer’s new GTRS PTNR are a line of new five-watt amplifiers in colourful enclosures that are designed to let players jam out on the move, or perhaps get some last-minute practice in before a show.

The amps come in five colours: black, white, green, blue and pink. They’re rechargeable using USB-C with an internal 2000 mAh battery that promises seven hours of playtime. As for connectivity, there’s a 1/4” jack input or Bluetooth for hooking up your guitar.

Yes, Bluetooth – as the GTRS PTNR amplifiers are meant to pair up with the brand’s GTRS Intelligent Guitars (PTNR stands for ‘partner’ – get it?) which includes two models, the GTRS S800 and GTRS S801. They even match in colour, so if you’re big on colour matching, there you go.

The GTRS PTNR amps feature a 2.2” speaker and have a 4-ohm impedance. According to Mooer, the amp also has a vibrating diaphragm tuned for bass frequencies that should, ideally, provide some low-end to your tone (a common issue with mini amps).

Mooer has yet to announce a price and availability date for the GTRS PTNR – stay tuned for that as we know it.

And if you’re curious about the Intelligent Guitar, you can check out the demo below. These Strat-style guitars come with built-in effects and connect to an app for greater control over their functionalities.

Construction-wise, the guitars feature American basswood bodies, a satin-finished roasted Canadian maple neck and a rosewood fingerboard. The SSH pickups are alnico, and controlled by a five-way switch.