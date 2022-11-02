Morley’s all-analogue multi-effects pedal is an all-star mix of the brand’s best circuits

Morley has entered the multi-fx market with the AFX-1 Analog Multi-Effects pedal.

There’s no DSP to be found here, as the AFX-1 is authentically analogue with a fare of effects that include a switchless optical wah, distortion, stereo chorus, and echo. That’s all wrapped up within a heavy-duty, stainless steel enclosure that harks to Morley’s chrome pedals of the 70s.

Each of these effects circuits, too, are said to be reissues of classic Morley designs, with a 2000’s wah, 1990’s distortion, 1980’s chorus and 1970’s echo for you to work with.

The switchless wah is activated with a true-bypass switch and features Morley’s optical wah circuitry that “won’t wear out”.

Distortion comes with high, mid and low frequency knobs; pre and post gain controls, and a high-gain option for getting extra heavy.

The chorus has rate and depth control and is said to sound “massive” in stereo operation. And finally, the echo offers delay time, repeats and a mix control.

The analogue multi-effects pedal also includes an FX loop positioned between the distortion and chorus modules, so you can slot in external effects to the chain. Meanwhile, a premium buffer circuit combats signal loss to keep your tone sounding full.

The Morley AFX-1 is powered by a 9v adaptor (which comes included). Each unit is crafted by hand at the brand’s facility in Illinois.

The Morley AFX-1 is available now, with a street price tag of $499.

Learn more on the AFX-1 product page.