NAMM 2022: Abasi concepts introduces its first double-cut guitar, the Emi

NAMM 2022: Abasi Concepts has introduced Emi, marking its first significant departure from the Larada body shape, and its first double-cut extended range guitar.

The brand, helmed by Animals As Leaders’ Tosin Abasi, has previously focused on different configurations of its Larada shape, including the Space T, which utilised the shape to create a futuristic take on the classic T-style guitar. The Larada shape is distinctly modern and ergonomic, with dramatic curves and an even more dramatic top bout, that swoops into a deep cutaway on the lower horn.

The Emi, as you can see, is no less dramatically-styled, being essentially a double-cut reinterpretation of the Larada.

Emi will be available in six-, seven-, and eight-string configurations, with the seven-string version notable for being the brand’s first seven-string with a floating tremolo.

The guitar shown by Abasi Concepts in the announcement on social media also features two Fishman pickups, as well as a single scale length rather than a fanned fretboard – this could be related to the presence of a tremolo, and so it’s possible the guitar will be available as a multi-scale instrument.,

The Emi follows the introduction of Kaizen, another double-cut guitar by Abasi, however made instead in collaboration with Ernie Ball Music Man rather than his own brand.