NAMM 2022: BluGuitar AMPX launches at this year’s event after two year wait

NAMM 2022: The highly anticipated BluGuitar AMPX has finally been launched at this year’s event, after originally being teased back in 2020.

BluGuitars’s founder and designer, Thomas Blug, claims that AMPX “is all the best guitar amps ever made” packaged into this one pedalboard amp box. It hosts six footswitches and all controls can be found above, including gain, 3-band EQ, and presence.

Amp models available are modern, classic, vintage and clean, as well as buttons for boost, mid-boost, mod, reverb and master. The BluGuitar AMPX has the same tech and nano-tubes as their previous products, and after amassing a respected reputation for Amp1, this latest addition looks like it could be worth the wait.

It’s fully programmable and recreates classic circuits by using analogue circuits paired with a valve-based 100-watt power amp. It also comes with all your go-to analogue effects including compressor, boost, overdrive, fuzz and tremolo. Its digital effects also host pre/post, stereo or mono chorus, phaser, flanger, univibe, delay and reverb: All controlled by a 16-core processor.

Hopes are set on production beginning this year. You can see it in action, and get a detailed look at how it works in the video below:

A retail price is yet to be confirmed. You can catch BluGuitar in hall D, booth 5427 at NAMM this weekend and you can also find out more on their website here.