NAMM 2022: Bondi Effects announces MK3 refresh of its Sick As overdrive with boosted internal voltage

NAMM 2022: Bondi Effects has announced the Sick As MK3, a refresh of the popular Klon Centaur-inspired overdrive.

The Sick As MK3 will feature several improvements on the previous iteration of the overdrive, with Bondi touting a boosted internal voltage of 18V for increased clarity and headroom, a reduced noise floor and their quietest true bypass switching to date.

Bondi also claims they’ve added more robust power input protection in the MK3 and optimised the power delivery method, which should provide a smooth experience wherever the MK3 is plugged in. The MK3 also sports a powerful, two-band active EQ tone circuit that can boost or cut the bass and treble frequencies up to 15dB and features a gain control that gradually increases the ratio of gain-to-clean tone to avoid muddy tones when the gain is rolled off.

The MK3 will be released this 17 June. Bondi advises potential buyers that delivery outside Australia can normally take four to eight business days, while delivery within Australia normally takes four business days.

The overdrive is currently priced at $229 not inclusive of tax and shipping.

More information at bondieffects.com.