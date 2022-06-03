NAMM 2022: D’Angelico Guitars introduces revamped Excel Series acoustic guitar collection

NAMM 2022: D’Angelico Guitars has announced its fully revamped Excel Series acoustic guitar collection comprised of the Gramercy, Bowery, Lexington and Tammany models.

Each guitar has seen the addition of new detailing and onboard electronics and is priced at USD 999.99. Every model features a Sitka spruce top with solid mahogany back and sides for bright intonation, and comes with a Fishman Sonitone preamp system. All models feature a single volume and tone control inside the soundhole.

The Gramercy and Bowery models come with satin-finished slim C-shape neck profiles and fast fingerboard radius, and are available in Vintage Natural, Autumn Burst, and Vintage Sunset. D’Angelico says the Gramercy model specialises in bright articulation and all-solid warmth, while the Bowery emphasises clear articulation and midrange warmth.

The Lexington and Tammany models feature dreadnought profiles and are available in Vintage Natural, Autumn Burst, and Vintage Sunset. The Tamammy also features an OM body shape while is slimmer, but D’Angelico has promised this does not affect the hearth of tone the guitar can produce.

D’Angelico says the Lexington specialises in a well-balanced, golden tone while the Tammany features a warm, rich midrange.

Embellishments include small mother-of-pearl diamond inlays on an ebony fingerboard with D’Angelico’s Scroll Style Throwback headstock shape.