NAMM 2022: Hit the road with Donner’s all-new carbon fibre acoustic, the Rising-G Pro

NAMM 2022: Donner has debuted the Rising-G Pro, a fully carbon fibre acoustic that can apparently take quite the beating.

Crafted using an “innovative new manufacturing technique”, Donner’s latest acoustic is said to be ”thinner, more durable and stable” than traditional wooden guitars.

The instrument is constructed using Japanese T700 carbon fibre panels, and features a three-piece neck design with a HPL (high-pressure laminate) fingerboard, as well as a parametric soundhole located on the guitar’s shoulder.

While carbon fibre guitars have become increasingly popular in recent years, the Rising-G Pro stands out with a purported improved resonance of 35 per cent over other carbon fibre offerings. Donner describes the Rising-G Pro’s sound as “bright and sweet”, and says that the guitar has an improved classic tone that has “a fuller low-end”.

“With the new Rising-G Pro series, Donner introduces a contemporary design and a bold innovation on material technology that not only satisfies the player’s desire to enjoy great tone, but also withstands climate change and environmental pressure,” the company says.

There’s no word on the price yet, but the guitar is set to hit stores early July.

One of several new carbon fibre instruments to join the Donner family this year, the Rising-G Pro can be demoed at this weekend’s NAMM show, at booth 4328.