NAMM 2022: Eastman introduces the Juliet, a new offset solid-body design

NAMM 2022: Eastman has introduced its newest design of solid-body electric, the Juliet. The guitar is an all-new offset design, featuring a number of quirky design features.

The guitar features a lightweight one-piece okuome body, with a forearm carve and raised centre block that’s home to either a pair of Bare Knuckle BC Old Guard humbuckers or two Bare Knuckle Old Guard Low Wound P90s, controlled by a three-way blade switch on the upper horn. The lower control section also has two volume knobs and a master tone control.

The guitar’s set-neck is okuome, and topped with an ebony fretboard. The scale length is a long 25.5 inches, with a medium-flat fingerboard radius of 12 inches.

The Juliet also debuts a new headstock design from Eastman, the brand’s first six-a-side headstock. It has a swooping, stepped design, with the lower step’s finish matching the body.

Hardware includes Gotoh tuners, as well as either a two-piece tune-o-matic hardtail or a Bigsby tailpiece.

Eastman‘s fretted international sales and product development manager Pepijn‘t Hart said of the Juliet in a press release: “We set out to create slab-bodied double humbucker and double P90 rock ‘n roll machines. We wanted to mash up some classics we loved since we started playing back in the day. Off-set body, raised centre bar, but without sacrificing playability and comfort.”

Otto D’Ambrosio, Eastman’s head designer of fretted instruments, added: “Juliet is our vision of tomorrow, with an aesthetic planted in the past, emulating some badass 1970s-styling paired with the ergonomic advancements of our smart, player- first geometry. At first glance, Juliet looks like it has always been here, but when it’s in your hands you’ll feel our future.”

The humbucker-equipped Juliet comes finished in vintage blonde, and lists for $1,799 / €1,699 / £1,499. The P90 Juliet comes finished in Vintage Red. The Juliet Bigsby comes finished in Antique Black Varnish, and lists for $2,240 / €2,099 / £1,850.

Find out more at eastmanguitars.com.