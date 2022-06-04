NAMM 2022: ESP set to launch Kirk Hammett’s new V-shaped signature electric guitar

NAMM 2022: ESP has unveiled a V-shaped signature model for Metallica guitarist, Kirk Hammett, named the Kirk Hammett LTD KH-V.

Donning a gleaming gold finish and all gold hardware, the new axe is a production version of an ESP USA Custom Shop signature V-shape that the guitarist has been performing with since 2019. However, this new guitar will be a more affordable version of the classic ESP LTD, with two more finishes based on the trio of 2019 models that Hammett has created.

This announcement by ESP comes as a surprise to many, as the Gibson Kirk Hammett Flying V is expected to arrive in the coming months, giving this guitarist not one, but two signature V-shaped guitars.

You can take a peak at the original ESP USA Custom Shop signature V-shape guitar on a post to Instagram a few years ago in the very fitting colour, Metallic Gold, giving a subtle nod to the guitarist’s roots.

The axe will also come in Black Sparkle and Red Sparkle, so if you are looking for something a bit more discrete, this might not be the guitar for you.

ESP has unveiled other eye catching designs at NAMM 2022 so far, with an array of whacky designs for it’s Exhibition Limited series, which includes the Wolves, which dons an intricate carving of two sprinting wolves for the body and shining moon inlays on a Macassar ebony fingerboard.

The LTD KH-V will not be arriving in stores until early 2023, potentially giving the Gibson Flying V a chance to jump to the forefront, so keep an eye on espguitars.com for an announcement.