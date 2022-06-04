NAMM 2022: ESP unveils other-wordly designs with its new Exhibition Limited line up

NAMM 2022: ESP has unveiled the whacky new designs for its Exhibition Limited series. Whilst some of them play with inventive colour combinations, petrolised pickups and funky fretboards, one of them has a body consisting of two carved-out wolves – yes, you read that right.

The line up consists of 18 hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind guitars all made in Japan. Most models feature ESP’s Snapper, M-II Arrow, Stream GT, Mystique or FRX shapes besides two fully hand-carved models. Most also host hardware elements like bridges, tailpieces, pickup rings, pickup covers and more that have been created especially for this out-there range.

Two of the most bold members of the series are the Horizon-CTM FR, which hosts a 3D menacing skeleton and flames hand-carved into its alder laminate body. And not forgetting showstopper, the Wolves, which sees an intricate carving of two sprinting wolves for the body – you’ll have to make sure people keep their paws (hah!) off this delicately designed guitar – it even has shining moon inlays on a Macassar ebony fingerboard.

Advertisement

Some of its tamer models, although they still pack a mighty punch, are the Stream-GT CTM NT with its rainbow fretboard and the Arrow-CTM NT in its flying V shape with swirling resin body. There’s also a M-II CTM NT which looks like it has a geode splitting open through the body – ESP really has gone above and beyond to ensure these models are like nothing we’ve seen before.

Further details, including prices, are yet to be revealed. But you can take a look at the full range on their website here.