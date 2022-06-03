NAMM 2022: Godin announces Session R-HT PRO as part of high quality guitar lineup

NAMM 2022: Godin has launched its Session R-HT PRO, the latest addition to its high-quality Session HT guitar lineup.

Featuring a reversed headstock, fixed bridge, and a Seymour Duncan ’59 (on Bourbon Burst and Retro Orange models) or Custom Custom (Carbon White models only) Humbucker, the R-HT PRO sports premium hardware with two Lace Sensor Hot Gold’s in the middle and neck positions, and a 5-way switch, volume and tone.

The R-HT Pro has a Canadian Laurentian Basswood body, hard rock Maple neck and a Rosewood fingerboard. Godin claims the guitar sports an “acoustically tuned” matte finish and fixed bridge with through holes that will allow strings to vibrate more freely.

Check out Godin’s introduction to the R-HT Pro featuring Roberto Hendrigo.

Godin also notes that while the guitar appears to be suited for hard rock and metal, the combination of its three “made-in-the-USA” pickups allow the R-HT Pro to excel in a variety of playing styles and genres. The 22-fret guitar sports a hardtail bridge and measures 647.7mm for scale.

The Godin R-HT Pro is now available at USD 1440 not inclusive of shipping and taxes. Those unable to order directly from Godin can locate an authorised dealer via the guitar maker’s website.

Based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Godin Guitars was established in 1974 and compromises of the following brands: Godin Electric, Acoustic & Nylon; Seagull, Simon & Patrick, Norman, and Art & Lutherie.