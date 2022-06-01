NAMM 2022: Guild’s Surfliner electric lets you ride the retro wave for $449

NAMM 2022: Retro style meets modern playability in Guild’s latest electric guitar model, the Surfliner. Offset fans take notice.

The solid-body electric, which draws from the more eccentric designs of vintage Guild models, features a brand-new body shape which “crosses subtle offset styling with the vintage lines of 1960s and 1970s Guilds”.

It’s also one of the few Guild electric guitars to have a 25.5” scale length (as opposed to the brand’s usual 24.75”). Its construction matches a poplar body with a C-shaped maple neck with medium jumbo frets, joined at the 17th fret.

Moving to pickups, the guitar has a HSS configuration with a Guild LB-1 “Little Bucker” in the bridge and two DeArmond Aerosonic single-coils in the middle and neck slots. According to Guild, this combination helps deliver a range of tones from “crisp and jangly to thick and full when overdriven.”

Another callback to vintage electric guitars are on-off switches for each pickup, making for a total of seven possible combinations. The vintage Guild logo, taken from the 1980s, is also a nice finishing touch for the retro-minded guitar.

Check out how the Surfliner sounds in the demo below:

The Surfliner comes in Sunset Orange, White Sage and Catalina Blue transparent finishes. It’s available for a very affordable $449.

Learn more about the Surfliner at guildguitars.com