NAMM 2022: Ibanez unveils new Tom Quayle signature guitar

NAMM 2022: Ibanez has unveiled a new signature guitar for Tom Quayle, the TQMS1. It joins six other signature models announced by the manufacturer (so far!) over NAMM weekend.

With a Celeste Blue finish, the guitar features an oval S C-TECH WOOD roasted maple neck, a rosewood fretboard, and a maple top and alder body which is designed for delivering a well-balanced bright tone, enriched resonance and sustain.

The guitar also dons a Seymour Duncan Magic Touch-mini pickup in the neck position and Alnico II Pro Custom pickups in the bridge position with a steel pickup plate which has been designed especially for AZS series. Ibanez have claimed that it is this that helps generate “that quintessential twangy tone, for which this style guitar is known”.

You can hear the TQMS1 in action with Ibanez’s official demo below, performed by Tom Quayle himself.

The guitar also has 22 jumbo stainless steel frets with Mother of Pearl dot inlay, as well as a Gotoh T1802 tremelo featuring machined titanium saddles and a machined steel tremolo block for a quick response, thick lows and rich highs. The 10.5mm string spacing allows for easy picking across strings and its snap-in construction makes it easy to load a tremolo arm.

Ibanez has launched a number of new signature models since the beginning of NAMM 2022, with other signatures such as Joe Satriani’s Ibanez JS2GD now featured in an eye catching all-gold colourway, and Steve Vai’s PIA3761C now coming in Blue Powder finish, adding to the existing Onyx Black and Stallion White colourways.

You can find out more about the TQMS1 and other signature models on Ibanez.com