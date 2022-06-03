NAMM 2022: JHS teams with Rapier’s Alan Entwistle on new generation Saffire 6 and 12 string electrics

NAMM 2022: JHS has unveiled their latest generation of Rapier Saffire six and 12 string electric guitars in collaboration with legendary builder and designer, Alan Entwistle.

The Saffires make their debut as the latest line of solid bodied electric guitars under Entwistle’s redesigned Rapier brand, based on iconic models of guitars that played a huge part in British Beat Groups back in the 60s and 70s.

These new offerings come in a 3-Tone Sunburst, Greenburst and Vintage White offset with chrome hardware and 3-ply, split scratchplates. A black gloss headstock with redesigned Rapier decals include the iconic mod target and a crown – making its debut just in time for the historical Platinum Jubilee, too.

Diving deeper into what they have to offer, their hardware upgrades include a trio of Entwistle’s custom wound, Astrosonic single coil pickups. This aims to deliver a rich response throughout all frequencies via a five way selector switch and single volume and tone pot, where Entwistle’s own Smooth Track Tone Control circuitry comes into play.

The new Saffire six string guitars now feature a smooth, precision cut 43mm GraphTech Nubone nut, Wilkinson E-Z-Lok machine heads and high spec’d roller bridge.

Okoume, from Central Africa, is the chosen tonewood for the body, and a 4-bolt, soft ‘C’ profiled neck with fully adjustable truss rod hosts with a bound rosewood fingerboard, block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets (including zero fret).

Currently, the new line comes in a friendly price range with the Rapier Saffire 6 string guitars retailing for around £479, with the 12 string at £549. You can find out more here.